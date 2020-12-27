Below is how the Gamecocks finished in most major statistics this year.

The Gamecocks didn't have a great year, ended 2-8 and having to make a coaching change, and it was reflected in a lot of team statistics this season.

South Carolina's season is officially over and here's a chance to look at how things ended and what it means for the future.

Offensively, the Gamecocks finished near the bottom in a lot of major offensive categories this season.

They ended the year averaging 23.5 points per game, tenth-best in the SEC. They ended 11th in completion percentage (59.3), 13th in passing yards per game (187.2) after switching quarterbacks the final 10 quarters of the season with Luke Doty coming in for Collin Hill.

As a team the Gamecocks were 13th in passer efficiency rating in 10 games.

The brights spot offensively was the rushing game with South Carolina averaging 167.9 yards per game, seventh-best in the league, and ended tied for sixth in yards per rush attempt averaging 4.6 yards per pop.

On the whole, they averaged 355.1 yards per game and 5.3 yards per play, which are both good for tenth in the SEC.

The Gamecocks also finished tenth in third down rate, converting on just 36.5 percent of third downs. In the red zone, they were seventh in red zone efficiency, scoring on 24 of 29 trips and ended with the 12th-most red zone touchdowns in the league (16).

South Carolina did finish best in the league on fourth down conversion rate, converting on 17 of 23 attempts.

Defensively the Gamecocks were one of the worst teams in the league, finishing 12th in points allowed per game (36) and opponents rushing yards per attempt (4.9).

They were decently good at passing yards per game allowed, eighth in the SEC in 256.1 yards allowed through the air per game.

South Carolina was 13th in the league in opponent passer efficiency (159.1), opponent rushing yards per game (195.4) and opponent third down rate (48.4).

Teams averaged 451.5 yards per game against South Carolina (fifth-highest in the league) and 6.6 yards per play, good for 11th in the SEC.

South Carolina finished tied for eighth in the conference in red zone defense, allowing scores on 41 of 47 trips with teams getting touchdowns 32 of those trips.

In terms of individual awards, it was a big, big year for All-SEC back Kevin Harris.

Harris, who back eclipsed 1,000 yards for the first time 2013. He'd end the year with the regular season rushing title and end with the second-most rushing yards in the league (1,138).

He finished third in rushing attempts (185), second in yards per attempt (6.2) and rushing touchdowns (15), third in plays from scrimmage (206) and tied for fourth in total points (96).

His 1,297 yards from scrimmage this year were third in the SEC behind just Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith, both from Alabama. Smith is a Heisman finalist.

Shi Smith finished fourth in total receptions this year (57) while Parker White finished tied for fourth in field goals attempted with 19. Kai Kroeger was als otied for fourth in punts with 39.

Ernest Jones, who didn't play to end the year dealing with an injury, once led the SEC in tackles and ended the year seventh on the list with 86. JJ Enagbare, who also was banged up to end the year, finished tied for third with six sacks.