The Gamecocks’ opponent this week, LSU, is dealing with an injury to its starting quarterback Myles Brennan which means South Carolina will likely be facing a freshman quarterback Saturday.

In a season full of unknowns dating back to this summer, South Carolina is encountering its first unknown in preparing for at quarterback this week.

“I don’t really think it’ll change anything for us as a defense. Whoever they put out there we’ll play. We’re not changing, making any special type of game plans or changing any schemes or anything special for the freshmen. Whoever’s in there is who we’ll line up and play against.”

Brennan is trying to work back from what LSU head coach called a “significant injury” and is questionable for Saturday’s game in Baton Rouge.

That means the Gamecocks are preparing to face either TJ Finley or Max Johnson, two true freshmen who are competing with each other for the start if Brennan can’t go.

Neither has thrown a pass yet in their LSU careers.

Johnson is the higher-rated of the two, coming to college a four-star prospect and the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the 2020 class. Finley, a three-star quarterback, was the No. 21 pro-style quarterback in the class.

With no film during their college careers on file, the Gamecocks have dipped back and watch both quarterbacks’ high school films in preparation for Saturday.

"We’re very familiar and both guys are extremely talented. Both guys can really spin it. They have athleticism to extend plays and create some things in the run game, which they do with Brennan the best they can,” Will Muschamp said. “They’ve been very successful in what they do.”

Regardless of who starts, the Gamecocks are absolutely preparing for multiple quarterbacks to play in their game Saturday (7 p.m./ESPN).

Muschamp said they “can’t put all your eggs in one basket” and are game planning for all three this week.

"They’ll identify the things that are really good for those guys and what they feel comfortable with and then you have to adjust in the game of what they’re doing.” Muschamp said.

“We’ll make the decisions from there as far as what we need to take into the game to be successful whether it’s Myles Brennan, one of the two freshmen or both. We’ll make the adjustments on game day.”

The Tigers (1-2) have struggled defensively this year but have done really well on the offensive side of the ball.

They’re averaging 38.7 points per game and rushing for 3.2 yards per carry. Brennan, meanwhile, has averaged 8.5 yards per attempt this year and has thrown 11 touchdowns to three picks.

“We assume no matter what quarterback is in the game they’ll still have the same game plan,” John Dixon said. “We’re just strategizing and going off of that.”