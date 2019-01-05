SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Three South Carolina signees competed in national all-star games this week with five-star defensive end Zacch Pickens participating in the Under Armour All-America game on Thursday and four-stars quarterback Ryan Hilinski and cornerback Cameron Smith playing in the All-American Bowl Saturday. Look below for a recap on how all three performed.

South Carolina QB signee Ryan Hilinski fires a pass during All-American Bowl practice.

Under Armour All-America Game

South Carolina's highest-ranked signee, Pickens was a starter on the defensive line in the Under Armour All-America game and didn't disappoint. Pickens started out lining up inside at the 3-technique defensive tackle spot but also slid outside to play some defensive end. Despite being double teamed for some of the night, Pickens collected a sack and at least a couple other quarterback hurries as he consistently worked his way into the backfield. After seeing Pickens in camp settings, in the state championship game, in the Shrine Bowl and now in the UA game, there's little doubt that the five-star prospect will find the field as a freshman for the Gamecocks.



All-American Bowl

Hilinski reportedly had a good week of practice at the All-American Bowl, performing on par with his peers. Rivals.com's Adam Gorney thought he was the best of the bunch on Day 3: From a pure consistency standpoint and who made the nicest throws all day, South Carolina signee Ryan Hilinski definitely stood out to me. He delivered it where only his receivers could catch it time and time again and he also looked effortless making some tough throws throughout the practice. Hilinski completed 6 of 12 passes for 57 yards and an interception while playing three drives in the game, though his numbers were hurt by a dropped pass and a hold that negated another completion.