How South Carolina signees fared in all-star games this week
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Three South Carolina signees competed in national all-star games this week with five-star defensive end Zacch Pickens participating in the Under Armour All-America game on Thursday and four-stars quarterback Ryan Hilinski and cornerback Cameron Smith playing in the All-American Bowl Saturday.
Look below for a recap on how all three performed.
Under Armour All-America Game
South Carolina's highest-ranked signee, Pickens was a starter on the defensive line in the Under Armour All-America game and didn't disappoint. Pickens started out lining up inside at the 3-technique defensive tackle spot but also slid outside to play some defensive end.
Despite being double teamed for some of the night, Pickens collected a sack and at least a couple other quarterback hurries as he consistently worked his way into the backfield. After seeing Pickens in camp settings, in the state championship game, in the Shrine Bowl and now in the UA game, there's little doubt that the five-star prospect will find the field as a freshman for the Gamecocks.
All-American Bowl
Hilinski reportedly had a good week of practice at the All-American Bowl, performing on par with his peers. Rivals.com's Adam Gorney thought he was the best of the bunch on Day 3:
From a pure consistency standpoint and who made the nicest throws all day, South Carolina signee Ryan Hilinski definitely stood out to me. He delivered it where only his receivers could catch it time and time again and he also looked effortless making some tough throws throughout the practice.
Hilinski completed 6 of 12 passes for 57 yards and an interception while playing three drives in the game, though his numbers were hurt by a dropped pass and a hold that negated another completion.
The Westwood standout created quite a bit of buzz from reporters at the practices throughout the week due to his length, athleticism and ball skills. While Smith wasn't tested much in the game, he did flash a couple of times with his best splash play coming when he separated a leaping receiver from the football on a big, legal hit towards the sidelines.
Smith, who also played on kickoff coverage, fought through a block to make a form tackle in the open field on a reverse on a kickoff.