It might look a little different with a pandemic going on, but one of the bigger high school tournaments in the state happened this weekend with a handful of Gamecocks taking part.

The Bojangles Bash, a three-day showcase of mostly in-state teams this year, finished up Saturday with multiple players the Gamecocks either have signed or committed played with a few big performances.

Take a look at how those guys did over the weekend.

It was a big game for 2021 signee Jacobi Wright, who finished with 22 points on 10-for-19 shooting with four rebounds and three assists. It was a relatively quiet first half for him, but he exploded in the second half for 18 points on just nine shots.

His Legacy Early College (S.C.) ultimately beat Ridge View 61-53.

Speaking of Ridge View, 2023 big man Greg "GG" Jackson played two games, averaging 12 points and 7.5 rebounds on 50 percent shooting (11-for-22). He had a relatively quiet first game from a scoring perspective with just eight points on 4-for-11 shooting, but still managed to haul in nine rebounds.

His second game was much better, scoring 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting with six rebounds.



Jazian Gortman, a guard in the 2022 class, had a big performance in a loss to Winston-Salem Christian. He'd lead all scorers with 25 points on 11-for-21 shooting and hauled in 12 rebounds. He also had five assists and five turnovers in Keenan's first game of the season.

A prospect to watch down the road, 2024 guard Cam Scott had nine points on 4-for7 shooting with seven rebounds and three assists with a block as well.