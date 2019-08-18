That wasn’t the case Saturday for the team’s second and final scrimmage of the preseason, and Will Muschamp liked what he saw from his graduate transfer back.

Tavien Feaster couldn’t participate in the Gamecocks’ first scrimmage Monday, not cleared for full contact just yet.

"Good,” he said of Feaster’s performance. “He caught the ball well, ran the ball well. He made a really nice cut on touchdown on an inside zone play. I thought he looked good."

Feaster missed some time early in camp after getting an infected tooth pulled so when the team scrimmaged earlier in the week he wasn’t yet cleared as a full participant.

So Saturday’s scrimmage was the first real chance the Gamecocks had to see him in that setting and evaluate what he can bring to the table once the season starts.

He’s a running back who can make a few guys miss in space, scoring a touchdown Saturday, but one of the biggest impacts he could make is in the passing game.

"He catches the ball extremely well. He's like a receiver running routes as far as those things,” Muschamp said. “He's got really good ball skills. I thought he made a couple of really nice cuts on some runs today and it was the first live contact he's had since he's been here. I thought he ran the ball well."

Feaster enrolled at South Carolina in August and was cleared for full contact this week, getting to be a full participant with his new team this week.



He’s still in the thick of the starting running back competition, going head to head with guys like Rico Dowdle and Mon Denson.

“I got to go out there and earn it,” Feaster said. “Day in and day out I have to show them I can catch the ball, run the routes and memorize the play.”

Feaster will have plenty more opportunities to earn the spot, if he can.

The Gamecocks are off Sunday before returning to practice Monday and Tuesday for the last training camp style practices. They’ll have an off day before starting preparations for North Carolina Thursday for seven practices and a walk-thru.

That gives Feaster 10 more chances to show what he can do and try to anchor down one of those starting spots.

“That’s not my decision,” he said. “That’s coach (Thomas) Brown and Muschamp’s decision. All I have to do is learn the plays, learn the details and take it day by day.”