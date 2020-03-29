It also means the Gamecocks' stats are finalized and with it they have a handful of league leaders and standout performances .

That means no more SEC games, afternoons at Founders that feel a lot more like summer than spring and no potential postseason play to watch.

Baseball season is over just 16 games into the year.

Offensively, the Gamecocks finished in the middle of the pack in the majority of offensive categories through 16 games.

Also see: Get your questions answered

They finished ninth in on-base percentage at .386, eighth with a .451 slugging percentage, tied for eighth with 78 total walks drawn, sixth in hit by pitches (24) and ninth in strikeouts at 122, which is a marked improvement from last year's high strikeout numbers.

South Carolina did finished 11th though in batting average at .272 for the team but were tied for first with five triples and tied for fifth in home runs with 21.

Wes Clarke was one of the best hitters in the SEC through the first month of the season, finishing the season leading the league in home runs with eight, tied for third in RBI with 22 and eighth in slugging percentage at .714.

Noah Myers, who saw less playing time early in the year, finished tied for the SEC lead with two triples, was in the top 15 in on-base percentage at .510 and tied for seventh with seven stolen bases.

Noah Campbell also made the list of top stolen bases, checking in tied for fifth with eight stolen bags while George Callil led the SEC with 12 hit by pitches.

In terms of pitching, the Gamecocks had dominant starting pitching with all four weekend starters—Carmen Mlodzinski, Brett Kerry, Thomas Farr and Brannon Jordan—all have sub-4.00 ERAs with Farr and Jordan below 2.00.

Also see: Latest MLB Draft scoop, hoops recruiting notes

As a pitching staff, the Gamecocks finished seventh with a team 2.81 ERA and in total strikeouts with 184.

The staff led the SEC with the lowest amount of hits allowed at 92, and were second in batting average against at .180. The staff was last though in walks allowed, giving up a SEC-high 68 base on balls.

Individually, though, Brannon Jordan had statistically one of the best seasons among all pitchers until the season was shut down.

He finished second in batting average against (.104) and hits allowed (7) while tied for eighth in strikeouts with 32. His 1.71 ERA is good for 13th in the league as well.

The Gamecocks finished the season 12-4 and won two of their first four series before SEC play started. They had won their last five games as well.