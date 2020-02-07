Before the back half of the conference slate starts Saturday, a look at where the Gamecocks stack up with the rest of the SEC.

The SEC schedule is over halfway through now with each team playing nine games with nine more games to go.

The college basketball season is winding to a close with about five weeks left in the regular season.

In just conference games, the Gamecocks are the best team in defensive efficiency, giving up just 97.6 points per 100 possessions. They're also the second-best three-point defense with opponents shooing just 27.4 percent from three in SEC play. They're fifth in field goal percentage against (39.7) and fourth-best effective field goal percentage defense (45) as well.

On the whole, they're fifth in scoring defense, giving up 71.2 points per game while the Gamecocks are eighth in both offensive efficiency (101.5) and scoring offense (74.1).

The plus-2.9 scoring margin is the sixth-best in the SEC.

Offensively the Gamecocks have been one of the best shooting teams in the conference and one of the best assist teams as well.

They're the fourth-best field goal percentage in the SEC shooting 44.6 percent from the field and have the third-best effective field goal percentage (50.4) in the SEC.

They're also second in the conference in three-point shooting at 34.8 percent while being dead last in free throw percentage (62 percent).

They lead the SEC in assists per game (15) and are tied for third in steals per game (6.9).

Individually, Jermaine Couisnard and Maik Kotsar have been two of the best players in the SEC this season and the stats show it.

Couisnard is eighth in the SEC averaging 16.1 points per game and is also tenth in the SEC in field goal percentage and assist shooting 43.8 percent from the field and averaging 3.3 assists per game.

H'es also 11th in assit rate at 23.4 and 14th in fouls drawn per 40 minutes at 5.8.

Kotsar meanwhile is eighth in rebounds per game in conference play at 7.9 and eighth averaging 1.6 steals per game.

He's eighth in effective field goal percentage (54) and sixth in defensive rebound rate (21.9).

The Gamecocks (13-9, 5-4 SEC) saw their three-game win streak end Wednesday against Ole Miss and host Texas A&M (11-10, 5-4 SEC) at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network.