He’ll get the chance to go up against another likely one-and-done in Georgia’s Anthony Edwards Wednesday with the forward presenting a unique set of challenges.

He’s coached one—Michael Beasley—at Kansas State and a few others who declared early and coaching against those in the SEC is old hat at this point.

"People who are athletic and understand how to play with space and pace and can really shoot the ball? They’re a problem. That’s what he does,” Martin said. “He’s real good. He’s a real good player. We have our hands full.”

Edwards is one of the handful of players in the thick of SEC Player of the Year competition.

He’s leading the conference in usage rate, is second in points per game (19.7), total points produced (422) and points produced per game (18.7) while currently sitting at ninth in offensive box plus-minus.

The freshman is turning it up since SEC play began, averaging 21.3 points on 41.1 percent shooting (31.8 percent from three) while averaging 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists to go along with it.

It puts a tremendous amount of pressure on a Gamecock defense that’s been lights out since conference play started but is without its best defender in Justin Minaya.

Edwards—listed at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds—is a matchup problem for Keyshawn Bryant (6-foot-7, 197 pounds) and AJ Lawson (6-foot-6, 178 pounds) while the only guys who are similar in height and weight are Jermaine Couisnard (211 pounds) and Jalyn McCreary (225 pounds).

Martin commended Edwards’s ability to pass, shoot and get to his spots on the court regardless of who’s guarding him.

“Our individual and team defense, especially on the road, has to be as good as we were in the first half against A&M but collectively for the whole game,” Martin said. “He single-handily can just start making those shots. Once a player of his talent starts making certain shots, it makes it really, really hard unless you put two guys on him and hope the other four can’t score.”

Edwards and Georgia aren’t lighting the world on fire defensively but rely heavily on Edwards and his ability to pace the game, play fast and score.



Martin referred to Wednesday’s game as a “track meet” with both teams liking to get out and run. Both teams are top 60 in the country in adjusted tempo with the Gamecocks the faster of the two units.

Even though they want to play fast, Martin said he’s preaching in the practices leading up to game day not to get out of the way defensively and to take smart shots within the flow of the offense.

“This game coming up? It is imperative those two things are done the right way. Defensively we have to be very solid. We’re going to have to make a couple adjustments defensively. There are some things we have to do slightly different defensively because of how they play,” he said. “Then offensively we have to make sure we don’t settle for shots that aren’t strengths. That doesn’t mean we play slow. It means we don’t take shots that aren’t strengths. We have to be careful with those two things."

The Gamecocks have done a good job of that so far this season, coming in as the 25th-fastest team in the country and is one of the better shooting teams in the SEC this season.

Martin’s rules in transition are pretty simple and will have to be adhered to if the Gamecocks (14-9, 6-4 SEC) want to beat Georgia.

“Our rule is just run our lanes and the point guard to get to the point guard spot, the wings to run the lanes and the bigs to do their job,” AJ Lawson said. “He hasn’t talked to us about anything like that about the game but that’s what we always do. We have to run the lanes and push the ball when we get it.”