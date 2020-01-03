There are games all day Saturday and Sunday, and here's how to check out when each Gamecock is playing.

Double-digit Gamecock alums made the playoffs this year with six in action when the Wildcard round starts Sunday afternoon.

The NFL playoffs are here, and South Carolina is by far and away well represented.

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans (Saturday, 4:35 p.m., ESPN/ABC)

This is the first of four games to kick off Wildcard Weekend with a duo of Gamecocks playing with Patrick DiMarco suiting up for the Bills and Johnathan Joseph for the Texans.

DiMarco is nearing the end of his eighth season in the NFL and this will be his third trip to the playoffs and the second with the Bills. This season he's caught five passes for 41 yards and has three rushes for seven yards as the team's fullback.

Joseph has been in the league since 2006 and this will be his seventh trip to the playoffs and the second-straight trip after Houston went last year as well. Joseph has started 11 games this year for the division-winning Texans with 51 tackles and one interception.

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots (Saturday, 8:15 p.m., CBS)

This game will have two Gamecocks on the field but just one playing with Stephon Gilmore playing for the Patriots with Ryan Succop on the IR after playing just six games this year.

Gilmore, who was an All-American at South Carolina, has quickly turned into arguably the best cornerback in the league this year with six interceptions and 20 passes defended, both league-leading.

Gilmore spent the first five years of his career not making the playoffs with the Bills and has made the three playoffs with the Pats.

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (Sunday, 1:05 p.m., FOX)

While there aren't any Gamecocks in Minnesota, the Saints currently employ three Gamecocks: Jared Cook, D.J. Swearinger—who they recently signed—and Taylor Stallworth, who is on the practice squad.

Cook is coming off a career year last year with New Orleans and has 43 catches for 705 yards (16.4 yards per reception) with a career-high nine touchdowns this year.

This will be just the second time he's made the playoffs in his career, and first time since going in 2016 with the Green Bay Packers.

Swearinger's played in nine games this season but just one for the Saints since being signed, picking up two tackles in Week 17. This is the second playoff trip for him, with the first coming with Arizona in 2015.

Stallworth is making his second trip in as many years with the Saints. He played in both playoff games last year and followed up his rookie season with eight tackles in four games.

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles (Sundays, 4:40 p.m., NBC)

This game features two of the best to ever play at South Carolina on the sidelines with one unfortunately hurt. Jadeveon Clowney will be suiting up for the Seahawks on the road while Alshon Jeffery will be with the Eagles but is on injured reserve.

Clowney was traded to Seattle this offseason and played in 13 games so far this year with 31 tackles, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

This is his first trip to the playoffs with the Seahawks and third overall.

Jeffery was part of Philly's Super Bowl title two years ago and his team is now trying to recreate that run without him. A hamstring injury has limited him this year but he ended his season playing in 10 games with 43 catches, 490 yards and four touchdowns.

Gamecocks on byes



Deebo Samuel and the 49ers are the top seed on the NFC side of the bracket and will play the lowest-seeded team between seeds 3-6 next weekend. Their opponent isn't known yet but they'll kick off next Saturday at 4:35 p.m. on NBC.

Hayden Hurst and the Ravens are the AFC's top seed and will wait to face the lowest-seeded opponent on their side as well with kick scheduled for Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. on CBS.

The Chiefs have two Gamecocks on their roster—Rashad Fenton and Chris Lammons, who is on the practice squad—and will play the highest remaining seed on the AFC side of things. Their game is scheduled for Sunday at 3:05 p.m. on CBS.