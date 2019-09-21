News More News
How to watch South Carolina Gamecocks football vs. Missouri Tigers on TV

Having trouble locating the South Carolina football game versus Missouri on TV? We've got your back.

The SEC Network Alternate channel is available on these providers and more:

DirecTV - Ch. 611-1

DISH Network - Ch. 596-599 and 404.1-404.4 on the Hopper

Spectrum Columbia - Ch. 385

AT&T U-verse - Ch. 1608

Verizon FiOS - Ch. 332/333/832

SEC Network Alternate games are live streamed on the ESPN app assuming you have a cable/satellite provider or streaming provider with the SEC Network (AT&T TV Now, Hulu, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV and YouTube TV).

Click here for the SEC Network channel finder.

Click here for a complete list of providers.

Ryan Hilinski runs out the tunnel for the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Ryan Hilinski runs out the tunnel for the South Carolina Gamecocks. (C.J. Driggers/GamecockCentral.com)
