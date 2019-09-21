@GamecockCentral

Having trouble locating the South Carolina football game versus Missouri on TV? We've got your back.

The SEC Network Alternate channel is available on these providers and more:

DirecTV - Ch. 611-1

DISH Network - Ch. 596-599 and 404.1-404.4 on the Hopper

Spectrum Columbia - Ch. 385

AT&T U-verse - Ch. 1608

Verizon FiOS - Ch. 332/333/832

SEC Network Alternate games are live streamed on the ESPN app assuming you have a cable/satellite provider or streaming provider with the SEC Network (AT&T TV Now, Hulu, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV and YouTube TV).

Click here for the SEC Network channel finder.

Click here for a complete list of providers.