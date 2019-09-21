@GamecockCentral

How to watch South Carolina Gamecocks football vs. Missouri Tigers on TV
Having trouble locating the South Carolina football game versus Missouri on TV? We've got your back.
The SEC Network Alternate channel is available on these providers and more:
DirecTV - Ch. 611-1
DISH Network - Ch. 596-599 and 404.1-404.4 on the Hopper
Spectrum Columbia - Ch. 385
AT&T U-verse - Ch. 1608
Verizon FiOS - Ch. 332/333/832
SEC Network Alternate games are live streamed on the ESPN app assuming you have a cable/satellite provider or streaming provider with the SEC Network (AT&T TV Now, Hulu, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV and YouTube TV).
Click here for the SEC Network channel finder.