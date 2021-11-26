How to watch: South Carolina vs. Clemson

The Palmetto Bowl returns to action as South Carolina takes on Clemson Saturday night after last season's matchup was cancelled due to COVID. The Gamecocks (6-5, 3-5 SEC) and Tigers (8-3, 6-2 ACC) are set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium on SEC Network. Use the SEC Network Channel Finder to find the specific channel for your provider.

There are options to stream the game, including on the ESPN app, but viewers will need to be logged in within the app with a TV provider and package that already includes SEC Network. SEC Network is also available on all the major streaming platforms, such as Hulu Live, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb will be in the booth with Alyssa Lang on the sidelines. Todd Ellis and Tommy Suggs will handle the call for the Gamecock Radio Network with Jamar Nesbit on the sidelines. Check for your local radio affiliates at this link. South Carolina announced earlier this week that the game is sold out.