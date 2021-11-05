How to watch: South Carolina vs. Florida

Week 10 is officially here as South Carolina host Florida for a night-game matchup at Williams-Brice Stadium

The Gamecocks (4-4, 1-4 SEC) and Gators (4-4, 2-4 SEC) are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

The SEC Network is available nationwide to every major cable, satellite, and streaming provider.

Use the SEC Network Channel Finder to find the specific channel for your provider.