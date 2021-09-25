How to watch South Carolina vs. Kentucky
Week 4 is officially here as South Carolina Kentucky Saturday night for its first SEC home game of the season.
The Gamecocks (2-1) and Wildcats (3-0) are set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
That makes for an easy viewing experience as ESPN2 is available on all the major satellite, cable and streaming services and usually as part of the basic package. Check your local listings for the specific channel.
There are options to stream the game, including on the ESPN app, but viewers will need to be logged in within the app with a TV provider and package that already includes ESPN2.
ESPN2 is available on all the major streaming TV providers such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and SlingTV.
Brian Custer will handle play-by-play duties from the booth where he will be joined by Kelly Stouffer, with Lauren Sisler patrolling the sidelines.
Todd Ellis and Tommy Suggs will handle the call for the Gamecock Radio Network with Jamar Nesbit on the sidelines. Check for your local radio affiliates at this link.
