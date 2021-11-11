How to watch: South Carolina vs. Missouri

Week 11 is officially here as South Carolina looks to build on its momentum from last week's win over Florida and travels to Missouri for an afternoon matchup at Faurot Field.

The Gamecocks (5-4, 2-4 SEC) and Tigers (4-5, 1-4 SEC) are set to kick off at 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

The SEC Network is available nationwide to every major cable, satellite, and streaming provider.

Use the SEC Network Channel Finder to find the specific channel for your provider.