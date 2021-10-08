How to watch: South Carolina vs. Tennessee
Week 6 is officially here as South Carolina travels to Knoxville to take on Tennessee at Neyland Stadium.
The Gamecocks (3-2, 0-2 SEC) and Vols (3-2, 1-1 SEC) are set to kick off at noon ET on ESPN2.
ESPN2 is available nationwide to every major cable, satellite, and streaming provider -- check your local listings for the specific channel.
There are options to stream the game, including on the ESPN app, but viewers will need to be logged in within the app with a TV provider and package that already includes ESPN2.
Anish Shrof will handle play-by-play duties from the booth where he will be joined by Mike Golic Jr., with Taylor McGregor patrolling the sidelines.
Todd Ellis and Tommy Suggs will handle the call for the Gamecock Radio Network with Jamar Nesbit on the sidelines. Check for your local radio affiliates at this link.
