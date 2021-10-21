How to watch: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
Week 8 is officially here as South Carolina travels to Texas A&M for a night-game matchup at Kyle Field
The Gamecocks (4-3, 1-3 SEC) and Aggies (5-2, 2-2 SEC) are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.
The SEC Network is available nationwide to every major cable, satellite, and streaming provider.
Use the SEC Network Channel Finder to find the specific channel for your provider.
There are options to stream the game, including on the ESPN app, but viewers will need to be logged in within the app with a TV provider and package that already includes SEC Network.
Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers will be in the TV booth with Cole Cubelic on the sidelines.
Kate Scott and Mike Golic have the national radio call for Learfield College Football Saturday Night.
Todd Ellis and Tommy Suggs will handle the call for the Gamecock Radio Network with Jamar Nesbit on the sidelines. Check for your local radio affiliates at this link.
----
• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!
• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!
• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.
• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.