How to watch: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

Week 8 is officially here as South Carolina travels to Texas A&M for a night-game matchup at Kyle Field

The Gamecocks (4-3, 1-3 SEC) and Aggies (5-2, 2-2 SEC) are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

The SEC Network is available nationwide to every major cable, satellite, and streaming provider.

Use the SEC Network Channel Finder to find the specific channel for your provider.