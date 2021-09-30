How to watch: South Carolina vs. Troy
Week 5 is officially here as South Carolina hosts Troy this Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium
The Gamecocks (2-2) and Trojans (2-2) are set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
The SEC Network is available nationwide to every major cable, satellite, and streaming provider.
Use the SEC Network Channel Finder to find the specific channel for your provider.
There are options to stream the game, including on the ESPN app, but viewers will need to be logged in within the app with a TV provider and package that already includes SEC Network.
Taylor Zarzour will handle play-by-play duties from the booth where he will be joined by Matt Stinchcomb, with Alyssa Lang patrolling the sidelines.
Todd Ellis and Tommy Suggs will handle the call for the Gamecock Radio Network with Jamar Nesbit on the sidelines. Check for your local radio affiliates at this link.
