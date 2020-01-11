Below is a schedule of how you can watch Gamecock alums this weekend in the playoffs.

The divisional round starts Saturday with two games today before two more games Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

The NFL is one step closer to crowning a champion, and there are a handful of former South Carolina players still vying for the ultimate accomplishment in professional football.

Saturday, 4:35 p.m. (NBC): Minnesota Vikings at San Fransisco 49ers

After having to wait a week, Deebo Samuel makes his NFL playoff debut with the 49ers as the NFC's top seed with homefield advantage until the Super Bowl as long as they keep winning.

Samuel, in his rookie year, has hauled in 57 receptions for 802 yards and three touchdowns. If he and the 49ers win, they'll host the winner of Sunday's game against the Seahawks and Packers.

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. (CBS): Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

This is a game with one active and one inactive Gamecock with Ryan Succop on injured reserve for the Titans while Hayden Hurst is active and a big piece of Baltimore's offense.

Succop played in just six games this year battling a knee injury and was placed on injured reserve earlier this season, effectively ending his 11th NFL season.

In his second NFL season, Hurst is putting up solid numbers for the first-place Ravens in their three tight end system, playing in all 16 games so far with 30 catches for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

Whoever wins will play either the Texans or the Chiefs next Sunday.

Sunday, 3:05 p.m. (CBS): Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

One of the longest tenured NFL Gamecocks goes up against a few new Gamecocks in the NFL.

The Texans have Johnathan Joseph, who's in 14th year in the NFL—ninth with Houston—and has 51 tackles this season and one interception. Joseph was inactive for last week's wildcard game, a 22-19 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.

Gamecock rookie Rashad Fenton plays significant snaps in Kansas City's defensive backfield rotation. He's played in 12 games this year with 12 tackles, four passes defended and one interception. He's also forced a fumble as well. He's also a key contributor on special teams.



Chris Lammons was signed to the Chiefs' practice squad Dec. 10 and hasn't played in a game yet.

Sunday, 6:40 p.m. (FOX): Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers

There's only one Gamecock playing in the late game Sunday with it being Jadeveon Clowney, who came up with one of the biggest plays last week in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the Eagles going in for what could have been a game-tying touchdown, Clowney sacked quarterback Josh McCown to end the drive and seal the win. He'd finish the game with five tackles, two for loss, and played 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps.