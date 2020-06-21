Looking at his commitment, here's how his pledge to the Gamecocks impacts the 2021 and 2022 classes, plus a look at the 2020 class as players get ready to report next month.

His commitment obviously impacts the numbers not for the 2021 class but for the next few classes from a scholarship standpoint.

The Gamecocks landed a commitment from guard Devin Carter last week, and with it go a scholarship over the limit

Class of 2020

Players scheduled to leave: Maik Kotsar, forward; Micaiah Henry, forward; Jair Bolden, guard

Players scheduled to come on scholarship: Ja'Von Benson, forward; Patrick Iriel, forward; Seventh Woods, guard

Current players on scholarship for the 2020-21 season: Trey Anderson, sophomore; Jalyn McCreary, sophomore; Jermaine Couisnard, sophomore (RS); Trae Hannibal, sophomore; Wildens Leveque, sophomore; TJ Moss, sophomore (RS); AJ Lawson, junior; Keyshawn Bryant, junior; Justin Minaya, junior (RS); Alanzo Frink, junior

Scholarships available: None

Analysis: The only thing that's holding this class back from being set is AJ Lawson still making his decision on whether or not to say in the draft or come back for his junior season. Entering the offseason needing a scholarship to open up so all three players—Woods, Iriel and Benson—could go on scholarship and got it with Jair Bolden transferring.

They're bringing in two freshmen who fill the needs left by Maik Kotsar and Micaiah Henry at the big spot.

If Lawson does ultimately stay in the draft then the Gamecocks will have a scholarship to fill, but things are set right now.

Class of 2021

Players scheduled to leave: Seventh Woods, guard

Players scheduled to come on scholarship: Devin Carter, guard; Jacobi Wright, guard

Players on scholarship for the 2021-22 season: Patrick Iriel, sophomore; Ja'Von Benson, sophomore; Trey Anderson, junior; Trae Hannibal, junior; Wildens Leveque, junior; Jalyn McCreary, junior; Jermaine Couisnard, junior (RS); TJ Moss, junior (RS); AJ Lawson, senior; Keyshawn Bryant, senior; Alanzo Frink, senior; Justin Minaya, senior (RS)

Scholarships available currently: One over the limit

Analysis: Similar to last year, the Gamecocks are one over the scholarship limit before the early signing period and will need at least one person to either transfer or go pro to get down to the 13 scholarship limit.

The Gamecocks are still recruiting a few guys—most notably Cesare Edwards and John Butler Jr.—and will still recruit over the next few months and into the late signing period as well.

The two guys they are set to bring in with Carter and Wright help fill the void by Woods leaving and potentially Lawson going pro after his junior year if he comes back for this season.

Class of 2022

Players scheduled to leave: Keyshawn Bryant, wing; AJ Lawson, guard; Alanzo Frink, forward; Justin Minaya, wing

Players scheduled to come on scholarship: N/A

Players on scholarship for the 2022-23 season: Devin Carter, sophomore; Jacobi Wright, sophomore; Patrick Iriel, junior; Ja'Von Benson, junior; Trey Anderson, senior; Wildens Leveque, senior; Jalyn McCreary, senior; Trae Hannibal, senior; Jermaine Couisnard, senior (RS); TJ Moss, senior (RS)

Scholarships available: Three

Analysis: Things are still very new and in the early stages with a lot of prospects since coaches just started reaching out to guys in this class this week but the Gamecocks do have a few guys who they like in this class. They have a few positions of need in this class but losing Bryant and Minaya this year the Gamecocks will need to land a wing with this group.

Things should become clearer with this class over the next few months and the year as which guys are viable options for this class.