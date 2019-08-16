So far, Will Muschamp likes what he’s seen from a versatile and skilled group.

South Carolina is breaking in a talented group of freshman defensive backs this fall and Monday they got their first chance to show what they could do on a bigger stage than just practice during the Gamecocks’ scrimmage at Williams-Brice.

“Jammie Robinson has done some really nice things at both nickel and safety. Shilo Sanders made a couple of plays today,” he said. “He continues to come on for us. We're excited about Cam (Smith) and things he brings. John Dixon has had a good camp. R.J. (Roderick) and Jamel (Cook) have done some good things at times.”

Sanders posted on his Instagram he picked off a pass, which was followed up by a group photo celebrating the turnover.

Muschamp didn’t divulge many other specific details about the scrimmage but said more deep balls are getting contested, including one on a long pass to Shi Smith yesterday. Bentley completed it, but Muschamp said he had to make a “heck of a throw” to complete it because the coverage was really good.

He also mentioned two veterans—Jamyest Williams and J.T. Ibe are having good camps as upperclassmen and are really being pushed by some of the younger guys.

Communication, which is vital for the defensive secondary, is still being improved but it’s much better 10 practices in than it has been in years past.

Scheme and communication coaches can teach, but Muschamp is most excited about how well this group fits what the Gamecocks want to be athletically.

“The ability is certainly there as far as the talent level is concerned. The secondary is a lot like the offensive line. The communication has got to be on-point,” he said. “Those are some things we've got to continue to improve on. I think we're probably further along than we've ever been at this point in training camp. I think our guys did a really nice job this summer. I'm pleased with somewhat of where we are right now.”

South Carolina signed four defensive backs in the 2019 class—Sanders, Dixon, Smith and Robinson—and all four enrolled this summer to begin working out with the team.

Smith and Dixon are primarily repping at corner in fall camp with Sanders getting the bulk of his snaps at nickel. Robinson is splitting his time at safety and the team’s Swiss Army Knife position in the defensive backfield at nickel back.

He raves about all of their athletic ability but understands that this being their first taste of college-level practices and there are things he’ll have to harp on for younger players.

“The urgency of alignment, the urgency of eye control, the urgency of leverage, the urgency of being in the right spot, seeing the right things and keying the right things. That’s a learning process and some learn quicker than others,” he said. “I’ve been pleased so far.”