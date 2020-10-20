 South Carolina Gamecocks football: 9 TDs for Gunner Stockton, more commitment notes
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-20 07:30:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Huge night for Stockton, big season for WR commitment continues

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Many of the South Carolina Gamecocks football verbal commitments saw high school action over the weekend.

GamecockCentral.com has compiled a list of how each's team fared, plus some statistics, in this weekend rundown. This week included a 9 touchdown performance from 2022 commitment Gunner Stockton, plus more on WR commitment Rodarius Thomas, who's putting together a nice year, and other notes!

SUBSCRIBER LINK: WEEKEND RUNDOWN: COMMITMENTS IN ACTION

NOT A MEMBER? JOIN US TODAY!

Rodarius Thomas South Carolina Gamecocks football
Rodarius Thomas is having a productive senior year for his Eufala squad (Rivals.com)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}