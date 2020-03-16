Hurst reportedly traded to Falcons
Former South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst has been traded from the Baltimore Ravens to the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Falcons sent second and fith round picks in exchange for Hurst and a fourth round pick.
A former first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Hurst caught 43 passes for 512 yards and three touchdowns in his two seasons with the team.
As a former walk-on at South Carolina, Hurst caught a school tight-end record 100 passes for 1,281 yards and three touchdowns in his three years on campus.
Hurst joins a situation at Atlanta where he should be able to become a major part of the Falcon's offense as he replaces tight end Austin Hooper. Jaeden Graham is the lone other tight end in an offense that also has receiver threats like Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.
The move will also allow the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder to get back closer to his hometown of Jacksonville, Fla.
Hurst has also created The Hayden Hurst Family Foundation, which has a mission is to raise awareness of mental health issues in adolescents and teens by funding mental health services and/or programs thru donations and fundraising events.
