South Carolina's veteran offensive lineman is officially moving on to professional football.

Sadarius Hutcherson declared for the NFL Draft Wednesday night, putting to bed any speculation on if he'd return for his extra year of eligibility.

He announced his decision on social media, penning an emotional message to South Carolina fans.

Hutcherson is a four-year starter on the Gamecocks' offensive line, bouncing between guard and tackle in his career.

He started every game over the last three years, even coming back for his senior year after delcaring "unfinished business" before the 2020 season.

The Gamecocks have had three players declare for the draft since the season has ended with Ernest Jones and Shi Smith declaring Tuesday.