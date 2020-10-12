GamecockCentral - Hutcherson named SEC O-lineman of the week

To the victor go the spoils.

After the Gamecocks' first win of the season Saturday came their first SEC honor of the season with Sadarius Hutcherson earning SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors.

The senior was part of an offense that put up almost 300 yards on the ground, the most for South Carolina against a FBS team since 2001, as the Gamecocks beat Vanderbilt 41-7.

The Gamecocks averaged almost 7.5 yards per carry against the Commodores with Hutcherson finishing with seven knock downs and no missed assignments, per the SEC.

This season Hutcherson is one of the higher-graded offensive players for the Gamecocks with a Pro Football Focus grade of 69 with a pass block grade of 69.3 and a 68.4 run block grade.

The Gamecocks will host Auburn at noon Saturday with the game on ESPN.