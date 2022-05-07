ICYMI Spring Practice Rewind: Rattler, Vann Mic'd Up

We're still weeks away from any major football updates, though we expect some recruiting news very soon. That said, I've been digging back into things we might have missed this spring, and these two videos released by @GamecockFB on Twitter somehow slipped past my radar. Two essential offensive players QB Spencer Rattler and lead WR Josh Vann both had some mic'd up sessions, with Vann's coming during practice and Rattler's during the Spring Game. If the excitement and intensity that these guys bring don't have you hyped up to see them linking up on Saturdays, I don't know what will.