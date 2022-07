In Memorandum: Top 5 Phil Petty Moments

I never thought in July of 2022 that I would be writing an article about the greatest games of the late Phil Petty. Just like I never thought that in July of 2000 that the Gamecocks were about to have back-to-back Top 20 AP finishes. For a generation of Gamecock fans, Petty and the turnaround seasons of 2000 and 2001 introduced to them to college football. If you were born in the 90's, chances are Petty is your quarterback. At the end of Petty's career his 17 wins in 2000 and 2001 were the most of any Gamecock quarterback in a two season span. Even more amazing is that Petty's first two season saw the Gamecocks go 1-21. Despite his athletic accomplishments, it was clear from reading the tributes that poured in following his untimely death that Petty will be remembered far greater for the relationships he forged off the field. Phil Petty went 17-7 as a starter at USC. Below we will take a look at 5 of his greatest moments. (We cheated a little bit here as #5 and #1 encompass two wins). Two quick honorable mentions. 2001 Clemson win and he 2000 Mississippi State win. The 2000 Miss St win was actually Petty's only game where he threw over 300 yards, but his 300 were overshadowed by a single 25-yard throw from Erik Kimrey. Kimrey would have never had the chance to play the hero if not for Petty's brilliant day. Petty also led Carolina in rushing that day.

#5: The Streak Breaker

South Carolina's 21-game losing streak and their 18-game SEC losing streak would go down in flames in back-to-back Saturdays in 2000. Petty would throw for only 241 yards combined in the Gamecocks season opening win over New Mexico State and their historic upset of the Quincy Carter-led 10th ranked Georgia Bulldogs, but like most of Petty's performances he played almost mistake free football. Petty was never going to put up big stats in Coach Lou Holtz's run-heavy offense and defense first style of football. What he would be asked to do is not turn the ball over and make plays when it counted. After these two wins Petty's legend would spread faster than the Williams Brice goal posts around Five Points. For the first time since the death of Joe Morrison, the Gamecocks were back on the national scene. For more on these two wins, check out our prior Top 5 home openers and Top 5 Georgia wins.

#4: First College Football Game After 9/11

This was one of Phil Petty's worst games in the Garnet and Black and no one cared. Just nine days earlier was 9/11. America was reeling and needed a distraction. Americans were glued to their TV for information on the attacks and the inevitable war that was to come. A war that would not end until 2021. Keep in mind this was a matchup of Top 20 programs in a time period before the NFL had taken over Thursday nights. The country was ready to lose itself for three hours in an old fashioned college football slugfest. After a stirring and moving pregame, perfectly executed by MSU, it was finally time for a major football game for the first time in 10 days. South Carolina would emerge victorious 16-14 in a "classic" Holtz-Jackie Sherrill game. Petty was 7-14 with only 60 yards passing. Holtz went into full Notre Dame/Tony Rice mode and turned large chunks of the game over to USC backup, and future NFL linebacker Corey Jenkins. Gamecock fullback Andrew Pinnock rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown, Carolina's only of the game. "I think it was important for America to see a football game because football is America's sport. It is not played anywhere else in the world. They got to see a good, competitive game tonight." - Lou Holtz.

#3: Between Two Hedges

South Carolina had won only three times in Athens in the 41 years prior to this game. This was a classic Phil Petty era game. The Senior from Boiling Springs got no help from the ground game as he led all Gamecocks with 21 yards rushing. Petty wasn't dazzling through the air, but he was efficient. He completed 19 of 29 pass attempts for 193 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. The Gamecocks were down 9-7 with 3:10 remaining in the game. The offense had sputtered since a game opening touchdown drive. Carolina would take over at their 33. Petty made it interesting, on the first set of downs Carolina was facing a 3rd and 10 when Petty found Ryan Brewer for 18 yards and a first down. Two incompletions later, Petty hit Freshman Michael Thomas down the left sideline for 33 yards and a first down into the Georgia redzone. Once again on 3rd down, USC Offensive Coordinator Skip Holtz was able to convince his father to get aggressive. Petty, under pressure, threw a jump ball to Brian Scott, who leaped over Bulldog corner Bruce Thornton and snatched the ball away from his hands for a game winning touchdown with 1:22 remaining. Linebacker Jeremiah Garrison would intercept a UGA quarterback Cory Phillips and seal the game on the Dawgs ensuing drive.

#2 That Other Bama Win

This game holds a special place in my memory. It was the first Gamecock home game after 9/11. My 2001 JL Mann Patriots had hammered a good Wade Hampton team the night before. My best friend and I, (he like Petty was taken from this world too soon), drove to my Grandparents' house in Columbia to attend the Carolina v. Alabama game. I'm not going to bore you with all the insignificant details of my great weekend, I bring this up to illustrate the point of what a profound effect college football can have on someone's life. If I could replay any 72-hour stretch from my lifetime, this weekend would be top 3. So many Gamecock fans have similar memories of Petty and his teams. South Carolina had never beaten Alabama, ( I don't count the game Alabama would later forfeit ), the two programs were grade school t-ball verses the New York Yankees. These Gamecocks were different though. These Gamecocks were expected to win this game and despite being outplayed, Carolina did just that. Petty was terrific in the win. He went 19-33 for 291 yards and three touchdowns, including the game winner, a 7-yarder to little used tight end Rod Trafford. This was Petty's finest game of his senior season. A rare occasion in Petty's career when Carolina could not run the football and would turn the game over to the Senior signal-caller. He delivered.

#1 Back-to-Back in Tampa

Walking into Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2001, knowing there would be no Derek Watson, the general feeling was that the Gamecocks had a great year but that they were entering uncharted territory. South Carolina simply no history of beating schools like Ohio State in New Year's Day bowl games. Carolina had one bowl victory in school history prior, a midlevel bowl win over West Virginia following a 6-5 regular season. Ohio State was used to playing in Rose Bowls. None of that mattered anymore. Petty would play second fiddle to his Buckeye State native teammate in first edition of South Carolina vs. Ohio State. Ryan Brewer would dominate his home state school that failed to recruit him. Brewer went for 201 total yards and three touchdowns. Petty was good throwing for 175 yards a touchdown. He didn't need to be great, Brewer had that covered. In Outback Bowl II, Petty would take home the MVP award after his stellar first three quarters. No Gamecock had a good 4th quarter save two late plays. A Sheldon Brown interception and return and Daniel Weaver's 42-yard field goal that cleared the crossbar by a coat of paint as time expired. Petty threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns. He was carried off the field by his teammates and into Gamecock immortality.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NeSBsYXN0IGludGVyYWN0aW9uIHdpdGggUGhpbCB3YXMgdGhyb3dp bmcgdGhlIGJhbGwgYXJvdW5kIHdpdGggaGlzIHNvbiBvbiB0aGUgc2lkZWxp bmVzIGJlZm9yZSBhIENhcm9saW5hIGdhbWUgbGFzdCBmYWxsLiBBbGwgd2Ug dGFsa2VkIGFib3V0IHdhcyBvdXIgZmFtaWxpZXMuPGJyPlJlYWxseSBzYWRk ZW5lZCB0byBoZWFyIHRoZSBuZXdzIHRvZGF5ICZhbXA7IHByYXlpbmcgZm9y IGhpcyBmYW1pbHkgLSBJIGtub3cgaGUgd2FzIHZlcnkgcHJvdWQgb2YgdGhl bSE8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb25ub3IgU2hhdyAoQGNtc2hhdzE0KSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Ntc2hhdzE0L3N0YXR1cy8xNTUwMTgx NDc3ODAzMDgxNzI4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMjEsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SLkkuUCBicm90aGVyLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUGhpbFBldHR5P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUGhpbFBldHR5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR0M0TD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dDNEw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92 NXRWMjZDWHkxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdjV0VjI2Q1h5MTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBDT0FDSCBPIChAV2lsbGllT2Zmb3JkKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dpbGxpZU9mZm9yZC9zdGF0dXMvMTU1MDE1MTUy OTQzNjUzMjczNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDIxLCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbmUgb2YgdGhlIGdyZWF0ZXN0IGZyb20gQm9pbGluZyBTcHJpbmdz ICM4NjQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2lu Zmx1ZW5jZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2lu Zmx1ZW5jZTwvYT4gPGJyPlJJUCBQaGlsIFBldHR5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9aS2t5bGRKc3hNIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWktreWxkSnN4 TTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCb2JieSBCZW50bGV5IChAYm9iYnliZW50bGV5 KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JvYmJ5YmVudGxleS9z dGF0dXMvMTU1MDE5MDgxMTQyMTIyOTA2MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5KdWx5IDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgUGV0dHkgRmFtaWx5LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1JheVRhbm5lclNDP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSYXlU YW5uZXJTQzwvYT4gLCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dh bWVjb2NrRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdhbWVjb2NrRkI8L2E+ IGFuZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VTQ0xldHRlcm1l bj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVVNDTGV0dGVybWVuPC9hPiBoYXZl IGNyZWF0ZWQgYSBzY2hvbGFyc2hpcCBmdW5kIHRvIGVuc3VyZSB0aGF0IFBo aWwgd2lsbCBjb250aW51ZSB0byBoYXZlIGFuIGltcGFjdCBvbiB0aGUgVW5p dmVyc2l0eSBhbmQgRm9vdGJhbGwgcHJvZ3JhbSBoZSBsb3ZlZCBzbyBtdWNo IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9sQ0RJV3lIV1c4Ij5odHRwczovL3Qu Y28vbENESVd5SFdXODwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSeWFuIEJyZXdlciAoQFJ5 YW4yMUJyZXdlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SeWFu MjFCcmV3ZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE1NTA4NDk0NDMyMTMxNjQ1NTA/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAyMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QaGlsIFBldHR5IHdpbGwgYmUgbWlzc2VkLiAgSGUgd2FzIGEgY29t cGV0aXRvciBhbmQgbGVhZGVy4oCmIGludGVsbGlnZW50LCB0aG91Z2h0ZnVs LCBncml0dHkgYXMgaGVjayBhbmQgb3VyIFFCMS4gIDxicj48YnI+VGhvdWdo IGhlIGlzIG5vIGxvbmdlciBoZXJlIGhpcyBzcGlyaXQgbGl2ZXMgYW5kIGhp cyBsZWdhY3kgd2lsbCByZW1haW4gc3RlYWRmYXN0IGF0IHRoZSBVbml2ZXJz aXR5IG9mIFNvdXRoIENhcm9saW5hLiBUaHJlYWQgKDEvNSk8L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBFcmlrIEtpbXJleSAoQEVyaWtLaW1yZXkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vRXJpa0tpbXJleS9zdGF0dXMvMTU1MDIxMDk4MTEzMzAw ODg5Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TbyBzb3JyeSB0byBoZWFyIHRoZSBuZXdzIG9mIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2FtZWNvY2tGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AR2FtZWNvY2tGQjwvYT4gZ3JlYXQgUGhpbCBQZXR0eSBwYXNzaW5n IGF3YXkgPGJyPjxicj5UaG91Z2h0cyAmYW1wOyBwcmF5ZXJzIHRvIGhpcyBm YW1pbHkg8J+ZjzwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNoYW5lIEJlYW1lciAoQENvYWNoU0Jl YW1lcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFNCZWFt ZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE1NTAxMzg0MzM1MzE2OTEwMDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+SnVseSAyMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYXVnaHQgdXAgd2l0aCBmb3JtZXIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dhbWVjb2NrP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR2FtZWNvY2s8L2E+IGhlYWQgY29hY2ggTG91 IEhvbHR6IHRoaXMgbW9ybmluZy4gSGUgaGFkIG5vdGhpbmcgYnV0IGdyZWF0 IHRoaW5ncyB0byBzYXkgYWJvdXQgaGlzIGZvcm1lciBxdWFydGVyYmFjayBQ aGlsIFBldHR5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vd1dFZURoN2ZOTSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dXRWVEaDdmTk08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlr ZSBHaWxsZXNwaWUgKEBNaWtlQUJDQ29sdW1iaWEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWlrZUFCQ0NvbHVtYmlhL3N0YXR1cy8xNTUwMTUz MTU5NjI4NDMxMzYwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMjEsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIGhlYXJ0YnJva2VuIHRvIGFubm91bmNlIHRoYXQgUGhpbCBQ ZXR0eSwgb25lIG9mIG15IGtleSBtZW1iZXJzIG9mIHRoZSBDaGFtcGlvbnNo aXAgYmFza2V0YmFsbCB0ZWFtIGF0IEJvaWxpbmcgU3ByaW5ncyBIaWdoIFNj aG9vbCBwYXNzZWQgYXdheSB0aGlzIG1vcm5pbmcgYWZ0ZXIgYSBicmllZiBp bGxuZXNzIGF0IHRoZSBhZ2Ugb2YgNDMuIFBsZWFzZSBwcmF5IGZvciBoaXMg ZmFtaWx5LCBjb2FjaGVzLCB0ZWFtbWF0ZXMgZHVyaW5nIHRoZXNlIHNhZCB0 aW1lcy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Q5eTJWNVk1M1EiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EOXkyVjVZNTNRPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERpY2sgQ294 IChAY29hY2hlc2Nvcm5lcjQzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2NvYWNoZXNjb3JuZXI0My9zdGF0dXMvMTU1MDIwNjI5OTEyMzcyODM4 ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SSVAgUGhpbCBQZXR0eSBzYWx0IG9mIHRoZSBlYXJ0aCBndXk8L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBTdGVwaGVuIEdhcmNpYSAoQFN0ZXBoZW5HYXJjaWEpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3RlcGhlbkdhcmNpYS9zdGF0dXMv MTU1MDE4NzM3Mzc5MDcyODE5Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5 IDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=