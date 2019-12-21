In-state big recaps Gamecock visit, talks recruitment
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALLThe Gamecocks have had success recently recruiting Legacy Early College, landing Jalyn McCreary with the 2019 and are going back to that well trying to recruit a ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news