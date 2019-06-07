South Carolina has picked up a verbal commitment from Sumter (South Carolina) defensive back O'Donnell Fortune.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder landed a scholarship opportunity from Will Muschamp and the South Carolina staff immediately after his performance at USC's one-day camp session on Friday.



"Coming into camp, I was looking for an offer," Fortune told GamecockCentral.com. "They told me if I did what I had to do, had my footwork right, lock up, they were going to offer."

During a meeting with Muschamp at the camp's conclusion, Fortune learned of his offer and pulled the trigger on the spot.

"He said he liked the way I play and my attitude towards the game," Fortune said of his conversation with Muschamp. "He told me I had an offer and asked if I was ready. I told him I was ready to commit."

The pledge fulfills a lifelong dream for the Palmetto State product.

"I've wanted to go to South Carolina since I was little. Once I got that offer, I felt like I was home. I took it and ran with it," he explained.



Fortune, who had 5 interceptions as a junior, broke down what Gamecock fans can expect to see from him once he hits campus.



"Competitive. Very competitive. I like man on man, like to work, I'm a ballhawk. If the ball's in the air, I'm going to get it."



Stay tuned to GamecockCentral.com for more on this developing story.

