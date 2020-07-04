"The ones that didn't let up are the ones I really felt like I could shine in. For one, it's close to home. That wasn't really the main big factor in my decision, but being close to home is one thing, so I can come home basically any time. And it's an in-state school, everybody here supports them. It will be special to go play for that team."

"I know none of this would be possible without the man above, so I just thank him every day. It's going to be amazing," Sanders said. "One of the main factors that helped me determine my decision was which coaches have stayed in contact with me the whole time, the whole recruiting process.

Sanders, now considered one of the top prospects in the state, announced Saturday a pledge to South Carolina, the first school to offer him a scholarship this past March.

A basketball player for his entire life, Marion (S.C.) class of 2021 three-star defensive lineman T.J. Sanders almost didn't play football in high school. But the ultra-athletic 6-foot-4, 284-pounder is now glad he did.

Since initially landing that offer from the Gamecocks, Sanders has added offers from Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, N.C. State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

Sanders, who was recruited by defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, becomes the No. 14 pledge to the Gamecocks class and the second defensive line commitment to go along with Nick Barrett.

"Our relationship is better than ever right now," Sanders said of Rocker. "I've been talking to him since I got the scholarship. It's like an everyday thing with me and him, if not every day, it's every other day. He's one of the coaches that will sit down and listen to his players and try to understand his players."

Head coach Will Muschamp has also been heavily involved in Sanders' recruiting process.

"We don't really talk much football," Sanders said. "He just asks me how I'm doing and stuff like that. I would say every two or three days he'll text me or every now and then he'll call me. They're going to put me at d-end and they were just telling me if I'm ready to play right way, I'm going to play."

Sanders, who plays defensive end, defensive tackle, standup edge rusher and tight end at Marion, enjoyed his first look at the South Carolina program for a spring practice earlier this year.

Cam Smith, a redshirt freshman defensive back on the team, is Sanders cousin and he's been hearing from commitments like Colten Gauthier and Jayden Johnson as they encourage him to join the class.

"I haven't really talked to Cam much about it, but some of the commits that are already in the 2021 class have hit me up," Sanders said. "They're just telling me to stay home and stuff like that."

Sanders had planned at the time to take other visits, but the shutdown of in-person recruiting due to COVID-19 put a stop to that.

Rivals.com ranks Sanders the No. 8 overall prospect in the state of South Carolina.