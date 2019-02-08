In-state DT Alex Huntley details Gamecocks' pursuit
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS
Hammond's Alex Huntley is one of several in-state defensive linemen being pursued by Will Muschamp and his staff for the 2020 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder was on hand for one of South Carolina's junior day events in January, and has other trips planned for this spring.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news