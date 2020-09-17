In-state forward talks South Carolina offer
You can probably count on two hands the number of players South Carolina offers before their sophomore year of high school, but the Gamecocks recently extended one to one of the best in-state prosp...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news