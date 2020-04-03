In-state guard gives the latest on his recruitment
With recruiting still up in the air right now, Tyler Rice doesn’t know what’s next for him and his plan, but he does know what schools are still showing interest. Coaches can’t host or travel to vi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news