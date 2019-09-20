News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-20 10:10:43 -0500') }} basketball Edit

In-state guard 'loved' latest Gamecock visit

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
@collyntaylor
Beat Writer
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALLTyler Rice isn’t a stranger to the Gamecocks’ basketball program. He’s from Columbia and plays his high school hoops 15 miles away from Colonial Life Arena at Rid...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}