In-state hoops target recaps recent visit
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALLThe Gamecocks are going after a lot of the best players in the state for the 2020 class, and just hosted one of those on an unofficial visit last month.That would...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news