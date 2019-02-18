SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

As soon as Darryle Ware sat down to eat breakfast during his unofficial visit in Columbia on Saturday, he and his family were greeted by two Gamecock football staffers of interest.

"While I was eating, Coach Hutzler came up to me. He sat with us while we were eating and while he was talking to my parents, and I was having a conversation with Marcus Lattimore," Ware told GamecockCentral.com.

