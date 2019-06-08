SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

South Carolina's wave of commitments continued Saturday afternoon when Abbeville (S.C.) class of 2020 three-star guard Trai Jones committed to the Gamecocks.

A coach at Abbeville confirmed the news to Gamecock Central.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder has seen his stock rise in recent months and was a standout at the Charlotte Rivals Camp stop.

"Jones' stock has to be on the rise," Rivals analyst Adam Friedman said. "He earned the invite after a strong combine showing Saturday, and there was no doubt, he belonged. Jones has a handful of offers, but that list will grow in the coming months. He was in the running to the end for the offensive line MVP award, so he didn’t just blend in, but he stood out. Jones is built like a defensive lineman with great strength and he showed the ability to move his feet too. He projects as a guard or center on the next level."

Jones is the fourth public commitment of the weekend for South Carolina joining class of 2020 pledges CB O'Donnell Fortune, DT Makius Scott and DT Alex Huntley.



Jones is the 12th commitment to Carolina's class.