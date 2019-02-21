In-state prospect impressed after first visit to Colonial Life
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALLTJ Sanders didn’t talk much to the Gamecock coaching staff much before region play this year, but their relationship has been progressing since then and took anot...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news