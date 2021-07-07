In-state QB recaps first two South Carolina visits
Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford class of 2023 quarterback Carson Black took advantage of the opportunity to take college visits last month, visiting South Carolina not once but twice during June.
Black, who landed an offer from the Gamecocks in March, was in Columbia on June 1, the first day visits were allowed and then was back in town with his team for a Shane Beamer 7-on-7 tournament.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news