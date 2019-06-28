News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-28 06:57:15 -0500') }} football Edit

In-state RB CJ Stokes breaks down South Carolina offer

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Columbia (South Carolina) Hammond running back CJ Stokes has been on the Gamecock football staff's radar for some time.

On Saturday, things were turned up a notch when the 2022 prospect picked up an offer from South Carolina.

Bzufg5ijuiuhmgfptoyk
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}