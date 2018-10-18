Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-18 08:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

In-state talent recaps latest Gamecock basketball visit

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral.com
@collynptaylor
Beat Writer
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL A week after hosting one of the top prospects in the 2021 class, the Gamecocks hosted another top in-state talent last weekend for an unofficial visit. Four-star...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}