Greer (S.C.) class of 2022 four-star TE/WR Jaleel Skinner is now in the early stages of narrowing down his recruiting process.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder who could either play wide receiver or tight end at the next level, listed a Top 12 on Friday that consists of South Carolina, Oregon, FSU, LSU, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Michigan, Florida, Miami, Georgia, and Auburn.

South Carolina was the early leader for Skinner after the Gamecocks offered way back in April of 2019.

But the big-play pass-catcher has seen his recruitment blow up in the year-plus since then.

Skinner has visited South Carolina multiple times in that timespan but obviously hasn't been able to visit anywhere since recruiting visits were shut down due to COVID.

Earlier this month, Skinner landed an offer from Clemson, a scholarship that he previously admitted he coveted.

Earlier this month, he told Rivals that South Carolina, Clemson, FSU, Florida, Miami, LSU and Oregon are some of the schools he hears from the most.

Skinner is ranked the No. 3 tight end in his class and No. 4 overall prospect in South Carolina for his class.