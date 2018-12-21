South Carolina added to its 2019 recruiting haul on Friday by landing a commitment from in-state athlete Xavier Legette.

The Mullins product signed a letter of intent with the Gamecocks as well, making his pledge to USC official.

"I can now come in with the 2019 class and in June," Legette told GamecockCentral.com.

Tennessee also dispensed an offer to the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder after South Carolina was the first to step up with a scholarship.

"I feel like it's the best fit for me," said Legette. "It's a great environment and I love the atmosphere there."

The Gamecocks like Legette, who played quarterback during his senior season for his high school team, as a pass-catcher in the SEC. What does he feel he brings to that position?



"Only time will tell," he said. "I feel like I have a great future there and want to build a legacy. They say I'm a playmaker and my speed, they love it."

As a senior, Legette rushed for 1,826 yards with 19 touchdowns while passing for 887 yards and 14 scores.



