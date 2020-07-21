Gaffney (S.C.) class of 2021 three-star defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins announced a slight adjustment to his top group Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder lists a top six of South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia Tech.

Ingram-Dawkins, who is in the running to be the top prospect in the state of South Carolina for 2021, had released a similar top group this spring but has now removed Penn State and Florida State and replaced them with Alabama and VT.

Ingram-Dawkins, who has nearly committed on a couple of occasions in the last couple of months, also said in Tuesday's Tweet that he'd be committing "soon."

He has been, and remains, a priority target for Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks.



