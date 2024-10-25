Initial Court Date Pushed Back For South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins

South Carolina women's basketball junior Ashlyn Watkins is still suspended from team activities after having her initial court date pushed back on Friday afternoon.

The Greenville News reported Friday morning that Watkins lawyer, Todd Rutherford, was in trial in Lexington County on Friday morning.

The forward from Columbia was arrested on Aug. 31 on charges of first-degree assault and kidnapping and was released on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond. The arrest led to an automatic suspension from all team activities, including the team's trip to the White House last month and its first exhibition game leading up to the 2024-25 season last week.

Watkins was not — and still is not — required to appear for the first court date, but the initial date which was scheduled for Oct. 25 has been pushed back to next week, according to the Richland County Clerk of Court. No further details about the specific date or time were provided.

"We’re not gonna move until her situation’s settled down a little bit," head coach Dawn Staley said back on Sept. 24 "It's out of our control."

Staley confirmed to GamecockScoop at SEC Media Days on Oct. 16 that there was no change to her status, and that the progra was still waiting for the scheduled court date of Oct. 25 before making any further moves.

South Carolina will play another exhibition game on Oct. 28 before the season opener on Nov. 4 against Michigan in Las Vegas