With J.J. Enagbare back on the team's dress list Saturday, Jaycee Horn is on the dress list but arrived at the stadium wearing a walking boot.

South Carolina will be with one of its defensive linemen Saturday while the status of one of the team's starting defensive backs is still up in the air.

Will Muschamp said on his weekly call-in show Horn is questionable with an ankle sprain while Enagbare returns after missing the Clemson game with a head injury.

Also see: Full updates from Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday

Despite some injuries on the running back roster, all three primary backs—Rico Dowdle, Ty'Son Williams and Mon Denson—dressed Saturday and A.J. Turner will play nickel back.

Freshmen Josh Belk, Ernest Jones and Jonathan Gipson dressed Saturday along with running back Deshaun Fenwick.

Randrecous Daivs, who has been battling a groin injury, did not dress either.

Also see: Examining Bentley's numbers after coming back from injury

Eldridge Thompson, OrTre Smith, Javon Charleston, Jamyest Williams, Danny Fennell and Aaron Sterling are all out for the year and didn't dress.

Bryson Allen-Williams, D.J. Wonnum and Jaylin Dickerson are all out today but are more than likely back for the bowl game. J.T. Ibe and Nick Harvey are both out today as well.

The Gamecocks (6-5, 4-4 SEC) take on Akron (4-7) at noon on the SEC Alternate. View the full dress list below.