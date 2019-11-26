The South Carolina football team continues to track the injury status of leading receiver Bryan Edwards for this weekend's matchup with Clemson, but will definitely get running back Tavien Feaster back from injury against the Tigers.

"Going into the game, Bryan is questionable; he did a little bit today," head coach Will Muschamp said. "He had a scope last week, so we'll see how he continues to progress. Obviously, he's a guy that's not going to need a lot of (practice) snaps, so we'll see how that continues to progress."

Senior defensive tackle Kobe Smith is also dealing with an ankle injury he suffered at A&M and his status for Saturday is up in the air.

Smith "didn't do a lot today," Muschamp said. "We're going to see what he can do tomorrow and other than that we should be good to go."

