Injury report: Bryan Edwards questionable, Tavien Feaster back
The South Carolina football team continues to track the injury status of leading receiver Bryan Edwards for this weekend's matchup with Clemson, but will definitely get running back Tavien Feaster back from injury against the Tigers.
"Going into the game, Bryan is questionable; he did a little bit today," head coach Will Muschamp said. "He had a scope last week, so we'll see how he continues to progress. Obviously, he's a guy that's not going to need a lot of (practice) snaps, so we'll see how that continues to progress."
Senior defensive tackle Kobe Smith is also dealing with an ankle injury he suffered at A&M and his status for Saturday is up in the air.
Smith "didn't do a lot today," Muschamp said. "We're going to see what he can do tomorrow and other than that we should be good to go."
LIMITED TIME OFFER: New subscribers get up to 50% off the first year plus get free Gamecocks gear! All with in-depth coverage of your Gamecocks!
Edwards missed the Texas A&M game with a knee injury that continued to nag him as it swelled up following the Appalachian State game. Last week, the Gamecocks' top receiver underwent successful meniscus surgery to clean out his knee.
If Edwards is out, it means he'll finish a touchdown shy of tying the school record for career touchdown receptions. He already has the career mark for receiving yards and receptions, both set this year.
Even with the missed game, Edwards is second in the SEC with 71 receptions this season for 816 yards and six touchdowns.
Feaster, of course, transferred from Clemson to South Carolina this past summer in search of more playing time for his final season of eligibility.
The Spartanburg native has missed the last two games with a nagging hamstring injury. Feaster has rushed for 625 yards and five touchdowns on 112 carries in nine games this season.
South Carolina and Clemson will renew their annual rivalry Saturday at noon at Williams-Brice Stadium on ESPN.
LIMITED TIME OFFER: New subscribers get up to 50% off the first year plus get free Gamecocks gear! All with in-depth coverage of your Gamecocks!