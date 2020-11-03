South Carolina freshman defensive tackle Alex Huntley, a local Hammond School graduate, could make his debut for the Gamecocks on Saturday against Texas A&M, head coach Will Muschamp said.

"I expect for him to play Saturday night," Muschamp said Tuesday during this weekly press conference. "A guy that continues to make some strides (and) is now healthy off the ankle. I thought he did some really good things in the open date and obviously again on Sunday night and last night in both of those practices in preparation."

Huntley, a former four-star recruit, missed the first five games of the season after injuring his ankle prior to the season-opener.

Tight end Keveon Mullins has also been dealing with an ankle injury suffered at LSU and Muschamp said they expect Mullins to be available this week.

The Gamecocks also expect to have reserve cornerback and special-teams contributor Cam Smith back this week after he had to get stitches on a cut on his heel a couple of weeks ago.

The Gamecocks and Aggies square off at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.