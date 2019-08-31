After South Carolina's 24-20 loss to North Carolina, head coach Will Muschamp updated his team's health.

Five players missed the game Saturday with what Muschamp described as "minor" injuries. All four were game-time decisions and Muschamp said he expects A.J. Turner and OrTre Smith back next week against Charleston Southern. Turner, he explained, is nursing a shoulder injury and was held out for precautionary reasons.

Smith, who missed the majority of last season with a knee injury, has experienced some knee soreness, but should be back sooner rather than later. Muschamp did not give specific updates on Jaylen Nichols, Randrecous Davis or J.T. Ibe, who has been nursing a pectoral injury, but none of them have major injuries and were all game-time decisions.



South Carolina plays Charleston Southern next Saturday at noon.