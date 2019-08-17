SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

After a few injuries hampered the Gamecocks coming out of the team's first scrimmage Monday, Will Muschamp delivered good news Saturday after scrimmage two.

Also see: Five-star corner has South Carolina on radar

Bryan Edwards (shoulder) and Rico Dowdle (bone bruise) were held out of Saturday's practice but will be cleared to go Monday after the team's off day Sunday.

Muschamp said Edwards could have practiced Saturday but was held out, along with Donell Stanley and RJ Roderick.

Both Stanley and Roderick will be full-go when practice resumes next week.

They also got good news on Evan Hinson, who will only be out 3-4 weeks now after a successful procedure to fix an irregular heartbeat. The original timeframe given was 6-8 weeks.

Also see: Insider notes on Tonka Hemingway's commitment

JT Ibe is still out with a muscle strain, which is similar to an injury he had at Rice that kept him out two weeks. Ibe injured it last week around the time of the team's first scrimmage.

Keir Thomas remains out partially with a leg injury but will be fully cleared sometime next week. Thomas has been doing some individual work but hasn't been cleared yet for 11-on-11 work just yet.