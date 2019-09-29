SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks got good news Sunday with Rico Dowdle, it looks like.

Will Muschamp said the training staff isn't overly worried about Rico Dowdle and the ankle he injured late in Saturday's win over Kentucky, saying they feel he should be fine moving forward.

Muschamp said Dowdle may not practice Tuesday when the Gamecocks reconviene for bye week practice but could resume practicing as early as Wednesday.

Dowdle said after the game he felt fine and it was just a case where he got rolled up on.

Muschamp also said Caleb Kinlaw is dealing with a shoulder injury and he'll know more about the severity of it later this week.

Dylan Wonnum is out for the next three or four weeks with an ankle injury.

Hank Manos had surgery on his ankle this week and will miss the next four weeks recovering from that.

Dakereon Joyner will stay on crutches the next two days and likely won't practice this week but the coaches are expecting him to be back for the Georgia game two weeks from now.